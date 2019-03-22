Irish Water issues update on €12 million pipe replacement programme

€12 million is being invested in the replacement and rehabilitation of approximately 40 km of old water mains across the county by Irish Water and Donegal County Council.

Irish Water says the works commenced last September, and will be complete by the end of 2019.

They say it will reduce bursts, and lessen the loss of clean drinking water through leaks.

Work has been completed on projects in Kerrykeel, Doaghmore, Fanad, Meenaleck, Ranafast, and Sheskinbeg, and Irish Water says works are ongoing at Derrybeg, Brinnalack, Argery, Ballindrait, Lifford and the Ballybofey South Backline.

Works will commence in Bundoran West at the end of April and Corker and Ballyshannon in May.

Remaining schemes currently at design stage are Abbeylands, Ballyshannon, Three Trees, Quigleys Point, Cabry and Redcastle. It is envisaged that these schemes will commence in summer 2019.

Irish Water say they envisage the works being completed on all sections towards the end of this year, and this will improve the level of service to consumers and making significant progress on leakage reduction within the county.

Traffic management will be in operation at all sites during the works and residents and businesses in the affected areas will be notified ahead of the work commencing and provided with contact details should they have any questions