Donegal host Kildare in their final divisional game this Sunday in Ballyshannon.

A victory is key for Declan Bonner’s side as it could seal promotion back to Division One and give Donegal a place in the final at Croke Park the following weekend. A Kildare win could also mean a move up for the Lilywhites.

Donegal v Kildare throws in a 2pm and the Highland team will have full live match commentary from Fr Tierney Park On Sunday Sport – is association with GAL OIL, Fuel you can trust at Clady Bridge Castlefin, your one stop shop for all your fuel needs with top rates given on Sterling.

Neil McGee, Frank McGlynn and Paddy McGrath are expected to feature while Jason McGee will return after suspension.

Michael Langan is rated as 50 50 to play and the returning Paul Durcan could be named among the match day squad.

Tom Comack looked ahead to the game with Donegal Manager Declan Bonner…