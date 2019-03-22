Four Harps players in Republic of Ireland Schoolboys squad

Finn Harps have four members of their U19 squad included in the Republic of Ireland Schoolboys side for the first Centenary Shield fixture away to Scotland on next Thursday night, March 28.

Lee McLaughlin (Carndonagh Community School); Jack Doherty (Carndonagh Community School); Corey McBride (Carndonagh Community School) and Daragh Ellison (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny) will be part of William O’Connor’s panel for the tie at at Ayr United FC (kick-off 7pm).

The ROI squad will meet up at FAI HQ next Wednesday for a light training session before heading to Scotland.

O’Connor is the manager of the team while Ollie Horgan is a member of the coaching staff.