There are fears a decision by Dublin Port to phase out the intake of cruise ships will have a devastating impact on tourism in the North West.

The number of cruise ships permitted to enter Dublin Port from 2021 onwards will be cut to two per week with turnaround ships prohibited.

The CEO of Dublin Port says the decision was taken due to the need for increased capacity for container traffic post Brexit.

Last year saw two major cruise ships dock in Killybegs with thousands of passengers travelling from there to surrounding tourist attractions.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show today, tour guide with Excursions Ireland, Anna Connolly says the decrease in the number of ships entering Dublin Port will have a huge impact on the economy: