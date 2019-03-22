Donegal LEO offering special Brexit preparedness workshop

A special workshop for businesses in Donegal who export or import from the UK is to be held next week.

The one day event is being organised by the Local Enterprise Office in Donegal who are inviting businesses from all sectors to attend in preparation for Brexit.

Businesses in Donegal who are planning on moving goods to, from or through the UK after Brexit are being urged to prepare by attending a one day interactive workshop in Letterkenny on Wednesday March 27th.

The workshop in the Radisson Blu hotel, Letterkenny from 9.30am until 4.30pm has been organised by Local Enterprise Office, Donegal who have stressed that it is open to businesses from all sectors.

Businesses will learn about the potential impacts, formalities and procedures that will need to be adopted when trading with a country outside the Single Market and Custom Unions.

It will also cover areas such as what export and import procedures apply, how tariffs work and how to correctly classify goods.

Places are limited so people are advised to secure their place on the LEO website.

Michael Tunney is CEO of the Donegal Local Enterprise Office…….