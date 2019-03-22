Council extends deadline for Ten-T route corridor feedback

The timeframe for feedback and comment on the Emerging Preferred Route Corridors identified for three sections of the TEN-T Network in Donegal has been extended until this day week, March 29th.

The sections are the Ballybofey / Stranorlar Urban Region, the Letterkenny to Manorcunningham route and the road from Manorcunningham to Lifford, Strabane and the A5 Link.

After a number of public consultation events, Donegal County Council says it received several requests for an extension of time.

Information presented at the recent public consultations is available at www.donegal-ten-t.ie and comments and observations can also be made there.

Following confirmation of the Preferred Route Corridor, the scheme Design will be developed and Environmental Impact Assessment Report will be prepared.

