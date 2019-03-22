Beef farmers facing “financial ruin” – IFA

The IFA is claiming that some beef farmers are facing financial ruin as a result of the state of cattle prices at the moment.

Prices being received by farmers for their cattle are unviable, according to the associations Livestock committee, with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed being urged to insist that the brexit compensation package being negotiated with the EU needs to be backdated.

The IFA says it has put detailed proposals to the Department of Agriculture by the IFA on what is needed.

The IFA’s Livestock representative in Donegal is Frank Mc Clean…………