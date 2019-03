The HSE has confirmed that there has been an outbreak of mumps in the North West.

Since the beginning of this month, there has been 13 confirmed cases, mainly in the South Donegal and Sligo Town areas.

The HSE however, says the number of cases has decreased somewhat in the past week.

Dr Anthony Breslin says “the recent cases of Measles and Mumps in the North West demonstrate what can happen when MMR vaccine rates fall”.