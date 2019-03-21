Tony McNamee ahead of Harps v Rovers

League leaders Shamrock Rovers are the visitors to Ballybofey this Friday night (kick-off 8.00) to play Harps in the only Premier Division this weekend.

Harps have just two points from seven games played and hopes of getting a first win of the season against the in-form Hoops is going to hugely difficult. Harps are bottom of the table and 14 points behind the leaders.

The disappointing defeat to UCD last Friday night in Belfield saw Harps go below the Students.

Tony McNamee is back this season after two years away from Finn Park. The Ramelton man has been speaking with Ryan Ferry ahead of Friday’s clash…