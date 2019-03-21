“The Race” Returns this weekend

“The Race” returns to Donegal this weekend.

The ultimate 24 hour endurance event see the competitors tackle 250km of the rugged landscape of North West Donegal, consisting of road and mountain running, cycling and Kayaking.

It starts at sunrise, 5.30am on Saturday 23rd March in Gartan with a 22k run to Ramelton. That’s followed by a 15k Kayak to Rathmullen.

There’s a 166K round cycle to Glenveagh, split with a 5k run and a climb up Muckish Mountain.

The Race then finishes with a full Marathon through Saturday night into Sunday Morning.

Highland’s John Breslin looked ahead to this years edition of “The Race” with co-ordinator Sean McCrudden…