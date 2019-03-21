Quigley wants to put on a show at the Copperbox

It’s a big weekend for Jason Quigley, The Golden Boy Promotions puncher who is now based in Sheffield will make his UK debut facing Finland’s Mathias Eklund on Saturday at London’s Copperbox Arena.

A victory would take Jason to 16-0 and closer to a much sought after title fight.

The fight is on the under-card of Charlie Edward’s maiden WBC Flyweight World title defence against Angel Moreno.

It’s also a first fight for the Donegal man under Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Speaking at today’s press conference, Jason told Hearn he wants to put on a show on Saturday…