Paul Durcan to be included in Donegal Ulster Squad

Goalkeeper Paul Durcan will be in the Donegal panel for the Ulster Championship opener against Fermanagh in May.

The double All Star who hasn’t played for the county since 2015 returned to Donegal training recently having spend time in Doha working.

One of the goalkeeping spots became available after Mark Antony McGinley left the panel last weekend ahead of the trip to Cork.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner confirmed to the Donegal Democrat, Durcan will be involved with the squad for Ulster.

St Eunan’s man Shaun Patton has started the last two league games having rotated the position with McGinley through the league.

A win on Sunday against Kildare could be enough to send Donegal to the Division Two League Final the following weekend and promotion to Division One.