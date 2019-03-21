Murray seeks measures to allow Buncrana junction reopen

An Inishowen councillor is calling for alternative safety measures to be employed at the site of January’s fire on Buncrana’s Main Street which destroyed The Plaza and John Barr’s drapery shop.

Cllr Jack Murray says he has spoken with a senior council engineer asking that the barriers at John Barr’s shop are removed and replaced with a scaffolding tunnel in order to fully reopen the Ferris Lane junction to motorists and pedestrians.

He says businesses and local people are being affected……….

Picture by Cllr Jack Murray shows the current situation on the left and an example of a scaffold tunnel on the right.