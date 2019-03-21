May goes to Brussels to seek Brexit extension

European leaders will gather in Brussels today to consider whether to delay Brexit.

Theresa May has asked for an extension until June 30th to get a deal done.

Theresa May will make her pitch to EU leaders this afternoon for an extension to Brexit and why they should give her longer.

But there’s huge frustration with the British Prime Minister.

MPs are angry with her after she tried to blame them for nothing getting done in her address to the nation last night.

While EU leaders are pretty sick of the merry-go-round of Brexit and want to get on with others issues.

What they want to see is a clear plan for getting the withdrawal agreement passed.

If there is that an extension could be allowed, if not several countries have threatened to veto it.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the government here will support an extension to Brexit, and that the withdrawal agreement can’t be changed.

Mrs. May says it’s now time for MPs to make their minds up……..