Donegal County Council has announced that the Letterkenny Public Services Centre will close tomorrow from 11:30am to 1:30pm as a mark of respect to Dessie Larkin.

The late Mr Larkin died suddenly at his home in Letterkenny on Monday last.

Requiem mass for Dessie will be held tomorrow at St. Eunan’s Cathedral at 12 noon, followed by interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.