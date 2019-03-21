Gardai issue county-wide appeal in connection to sale/ supply of drugs

Gardai in Donegal have issued a county-wide appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the sale and supply of drugs to come forward.

It follows the seizure of €76,000 worth of cannabis herb in Derrybeg yesterday during a joint planned operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Customs.

Following a search, a 47 year old woman was subsequently detained under Section 2 of the Drug and Trafficking Act and remains in custody at this time.

Inspector Seamus McGonagle was speaking earlier on the Nine til Noon Show: