The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Donegal Oifigeach Chultúrtha agus Teaga Fergus McGee joins Tom Comack to look ahead to the Ulster Scor Final which is on this Saturday in Gallbally, Tyrone.

Also – Dom Corrigan Manager of St Michael’s Enniskillen MacRory Cup winning team to reflect on Monday’s victory over Omagh CBS.