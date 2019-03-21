ERNACT overseeing Hi-Tech pilot projects in Donegal and Derry

ERNACT sponsored projects in the North West are to receive €730,000 for two collaborative pilot projects, one being rolled out in Donegal, the other in Derry.

The projects get underway in May, and will see Derry City & Strabane District Council will develop a smart grid pilot that integrates renewable energy, battery storage and smart energy management.

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council will develop a smart pilot that monitors the indoor environment in all public buildings using the latest in technology.

