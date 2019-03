Donegal International Airport has been voted the most scenic airport in the world.

According to PrivateFly Scenic Airport Poll Results 2019 the county’s airport tipped Nice Airport and Barra Airport in Scotland to claim the coveted number one spot.

Commenting on the airport, voters said there was nowhere as lovely as the wild rugged beauty of unspoiled Donegal.

Pauline Sweeney is Marketing Manager at Donegal Airport: