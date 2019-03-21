Almost €3.3 million being shared by 32 Donegal organisations

36 Community Groups in Donegal are to share in Government funding of almost €3.3 million.

Speaking in Shanghai, Minister McHugh said the work of these groups up and down Donegal is vital. They are helping people, making lives easier and instilling a sense of community spirit and support in towns and villages.

The money is being provided through the Community Services Programme, as a fixed contribution towards the cost of employing a manager and/or an agreed number of other positions.

It provides €19,033 per staff member and €32,000 per manager.

List of projects –

Áislann Chill Chartha Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €136,681

Aislann Rann Na Feirsde Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €72,266

An tSean Bheiric Teo Company Donegal €112,532

Association for the Development of Pettigo & Tullyhommon Company Donegal €72,266

Cairde Le Cheile Committee Limited Donegal €70,066

Carrowmenagh Community Centre Company Donegal €30,200

Coiste Forbartha Dhobair Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €92,399

Colgan Community & Resource Centre Company Donegal €40,266

Comharchumann Forbartha & Fostaíocht Árainn Mhór Teoranta Donegal €116,532

Comhlacht Forbartha an Tearmainn Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €89,099

County Donegal Railway Restoration Company Donegal €92,399

Creevy & District Community Development Co-Operative Society Limited Donegal €102,465

Drimarone Development Company Donegal €92,399

Erne Enterprise Development Company Company Donegal €142,731

Explore Inishowen Company Donegal €95,399

Finn Valley A.C. Company Donegal €193,064

Fort Dunree Military Museum Company Donegal €92,399

Gleann Fhinne Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €132,665

Greencastle Community Development Company Company Donegal €72,266

Inishowen Maritime Heritage Company Company Donegal €92,399

Inver Community Centre Company Donegal €40,266

Ionad Teampall Chróine Donegal €70,066

Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €182,997

Lifford Association Tourism Commerce Heritage Company Donegal €79,582

Machaire Le Cheile Company Donegal €89,099

Malin Head Community Association Company Donegal €52,133

Milford & District Resource Company Donegal €92,399

Muff Community Development Co-op Society Limited Donegal €102,465

Pobail Pairtiocht Iar Dheisceart Dhun Na Ngall Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €52,133

Sliabh Sneacht Centre Company Donegal €72,266

Spraoi Agus Spórt Family Centre Company Donegal €89,099

St Brigids Youth and Community Co-op Society Limited Donegal €92,399

The Forge Family Resource Centre Pettigo Company Donegal €20,133

Togra Fiontar & Cultur Uladh Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €40,266

Tullyarvan Mill Project Donegal €89,099

White Oaks Acorn Project Company Donegal €172,931