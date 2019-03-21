Almost €3.3 million being shared by 32 Donegal organisations

36 Community Groups in Donegal are to share in Government funding of almost €3.3 million.
Speaking in Shanghai, Minister McHugh said the work of these groups up and down Donegal is vital. They are helping people, making lives easier and instilling a sense of community spirit and support in towns and villages.
The money is being provided through the Community Services Programme, as a fixed contribution towards the cost of employing a manager and/or an agreed number of other positions.
It provides €19,033 per staff member and €32,000 per manager.
List of projects –
Áislann Chill Chartha Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €136,681
Aislann Rann Na Feirsde Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €72,266
An tSean Bheiric Teo Company Donegal €112,532
Association for the Development of Pettigo & Tullyhommon Company Donegal €72,266
Cairde Le Cheile Committee Limited Donegal €70,066
Carrowmenagh Community Centre Company Donegal €30,200
Coiste Forbartha Dhobair Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €92,399
Colgan Community & Resource Centre Company Donegal €40,266
Comharchumann Forbartha & Fostaíocht Árainn Mhór Teoranta Donegal €116,532
Comhlacht Forbartha an Tearmainn Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €89,099
County Donegal Railway Restoration Company Donegal €92,399
Creevy & District Community Development Co-Operative Society Limited Donegal €102,465
Drimarone Development Company Donegal €92,399
Erne Enterprise Development Company Company Donegal €142,731
Explore Inishowen Company Donegal €95,399
Finn Valley A.C. Company Donegal €193,064
Fort Dunree Military Museum Company Donegal €92,399
Gleann Fhinne Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €132,665
Greencastle Community Development Company Company Donegal €72,266
Inishowen Maritime Heritage Company Company Donegal €92,399
Inver Community Centre Company Donegal €40,266
Ionad Teampall Chróine Donegal €70,066
Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €182,997
Lifford Association Tourism Commerce Heritage Company Donegal €79,582
Machaire Le Cheile Company Donegal €89,099
Malin Head Community Association Company Donegal €52,133
Milford & District Resource Company Donegal €92,399
Muff Community Development Co-op Society Limited Donegal €102,465
Pobail Pairtiocht Iar Dheisceart Dhun Na Ngall Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €52,133
Sliabh Sneacht Centre Company Donegal €72,266
Spraoi Agus Spórt Family Centre Company Donegal €89,099
St Brigids Youth and Community Co-op Society Limited Donegal €92,399
The Forge Family Resource Centre Pettigo Company Donegal €20,133
Togra Fiontar & Cultur Uladh Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €40,266
Tullyarvan Mill Project Donegal €89,099
White Oaks Acorn Project Company Donegal €172,931