52 year old released on police bail in Cookstown

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, by detectives investigating the deaths of three teenagers in County Tyrone on Sunday, has been released on police bail.

The 52 year old will return for questioning at a further date.

Police say the major investigation into the deaths of Connor Currie, Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick’s Day is continuing.

They died in a crush outside the venue.

Police are renewing their appeal for anyone who was present at the hotel that night to come forward.

Last night, police confirmed they were no longer questioning the 52 year about the possession of Class A drugs.