Police investigating the deaths of 3 teenagers outside a St.Patrick’s night disco in Co.Tyrone on Sunday, are continuing to question two men.

Lauren Bullock, aged 17, Morgan Barnard, also aged 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, all died following the incident in Cookstown.

The men – aged 52 and 40 – were arrested yesterday evening and they are being held by detectives in Dungannon.

Robin Schiller from the Irish Independent is covering the story………….