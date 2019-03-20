Serious concern for the future of NI health services after Brexit

Sinn Fein’s Health Spokesperson in Derry says there are very serious question marks over how prepared the Department of Health is to deal with the challenges of Brexit.

Sandra Duffy was speaking after a meeting with the department’s Permanent Secretary at Stormont.

She says the Royal College of Radiologists is warning that Brexit is likely to cause a delay to some cancer tests and treatments, while the British Medical Association is warning a no deal Brexit will have catastrophic consequences for patients.

Cllr Sandra Duffy says one of the most worrying elements at the meeting was that when the department applied for funding to help it become Brexit ready, it was not given the full amount it needs………..