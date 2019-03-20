May expected to seek Brexit delay today

It’s understood Theresa May is going to ask the European Council’s president for a short delay to Brexit.

The British Prime Minister will write to Donald Tusk later today.

The extension she requests is expected to be until the 30th of June – so the UK doesn’t have to take part in European elections. However, the BBC is reporting it’s been told by a ministerial source that a longer delay of up to two years may be needed because of disagreements in the cabinet.

The other 27 EU states are due to meet in Brussels tomorrow.

The UK is scheduled to leave the European Union in nine days.