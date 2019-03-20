Lifford Hospital group says they feel abandoned

The Chair of the Friends of Lifford Hospital claims the hospital is being abandoned in favour of progressing the St Joseph’s Community Hospital project.

Lifford, Ramelton and Stranorlar community hospitals had originally campaigned under the banner of Save Our Services.

However, Saturday’s protest is being organised by the Save our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Committee.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show today, Chair of the Friends of Lifford Hospital, John Quinn believes a united approach is needed: