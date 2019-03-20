Large turnout encouraged for St Joseph’s Hospital march

The Save our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Committee is urging everyone in the hospital’s catchment area to attend a public meeting on Saturday afternoon to discuss the future of the campaign.

Chairperson Fr John Joe Duffy says the fact remains that while many ministers and TDs have made positive noises about the future of the facility, there are no concrete commitments, and the only published plan on the record remains the original document presented by the then Minister Kathleen Lynch in January 2016.

That plan envisaged residential beds at St Joseph’s being replaced by a new facility in Letterkenny.

Fr John Joe Duffy believes the force of community support is the only thing keeping the hospital open……….