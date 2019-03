Finn Harps welcome the leaders Shamrock Rovers to Ballybofey on Friday night..

Rovers are flying high leading the Premier Division standings while Harps are still without a win at the bottom.

The game is the only match going ahead on Friday as the rest have been called due to International call ups.

Rovers do have players on Ireland duty but they were content for the game to be played – something Harps boss Ollie Horgan is happy with…