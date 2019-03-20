Donegal Ultra 555 race hits maximum entry

The organisers of the Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra 555 have confirmed entries are now closed for the 2019 staging of the event.

The entry has hit the maximum but a reserves list is being operated.

Expressions of interest can be made to info@donegalultra555.ie

The fourth staging of the event will take place on Friday June 14th and Saturday June 16th.

The race was first held in 2016 and has grown in popularity since with over 300 riders taking part in 2018.

The headquarters will be the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny and more info see Donegal Ultra 555 on facebook.