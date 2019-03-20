Derry development proposal will see improvements to Caw Roundabout

A former Mayor of Derry is welcoming the announcement this week of planned improvements to the Caw Roundabout which is linked to a proposed major housing development at Ballyoan.

The planning application for the 800 home development is to be discussed by Derry City and Strrabane District Council’s Planning Committee on Monday.

Cllr Martin Reilly says as well as the benefits to those seeking housing, the associated improvements to Caw Roundabout and surrounding roads is particularly important.

He says the overall development is hugely significant………