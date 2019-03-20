Carn are National Cup Champions again: Martin Cavanagh Reaction

Carndonagh Community School have been crowned FAI Schools Dr Tony O’Neill National Senior Cup winners for a third time in four years.

The holders retained the title with a 1-0 win over Midleton CBS of Cork in today’s final played at Home Farm FC, Whitehall, Dublin.

The score that won the match was a Jack Doherty header in the 82nd minute from a Mikey Friel cross.

Having lost their first two finals in 1974 and 2010, The Inishowen side have been the dominate side in the secondary schools premier competition with wins in 2016 over Presentation Brothers from Cork and in 2018 against Coláiste Chiaráin, Athlone.

The Carn boys dedicated the win to their former teacher Liam Monagle who died last September.

Martin Cavanagh is the Carndonagh manager…