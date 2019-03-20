Action needed to cut speed in housing estates – Mc Monagle

Serious concern has been raised over the high speed some motorists are traveling through private estates while children are at play.

Several instances have been highlighted, particularly in the Letterkenny area, however Donegal County Council say that they are limited to what they can do because they are not Council-owned estates.

It has led to the suggestion that affected residents should erect speed limit signage themselves but these would not be legally binding.

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle says all children deserve the same level of protection, regardless of where they live…………..