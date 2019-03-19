Weight restrictions could be placed on traffic in Clady

A public consultation is to take place next month on proposals to impose a 7.5 tonne weight restriction on HGV vehicles travelling through the village of Clady, a move that would have an impact on cross border traffic between Donegal and Tyrone.

The North’s Department of Infrastructure says a draft legislative document is almost complete, and the formal consultation will begin in early April.

Welcoming the move, Cllr Maoliosa Mc Hugh said large HGV vehicles are totally unsuited to using the one-way bridge and narrow streets of Clady village………….