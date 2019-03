Police in Tyrone investigating the deaths of three teenagers outside a St. Patrick’s Day disco have arrested two people.

Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard, who were both 17, and 16 year old Connor Currie – died in the tragedy at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Sunday.

CCTV has revealed around 400 people were in the queue when it happened.

Two men, ages 40 and 52, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

They are currently being held by police in Tyrone.