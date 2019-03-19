Tributes paid to former councillor Dessie Larkin

Tributes are being paid to the late Dessie Larkin, who died suddenly yesterday.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin said, “I would like to extend my sympathies and those of the entire Fianna Fáil Party to the family and friends of Dessie Larkin on his untimely passing. This is an extremely difficult time for Dessie’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“Dessie was a proud Donegal and Letterkenny man. He served on Letterkenny Town Council and on Donegal County Council and he also held the positions of Mayor and Cathaoirleach.

“Dessie was the quintessential community activist and supported all efforts to improve and enhance the town and county. He enjoyed his life of public service and worked very hard for those he represented.

“I want to extend my condolences to Dessie’s wife Mary, their family and all of his friends. I know the community in Letterkenny will be feeling his loss.”

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill said he was a proud Letterkenny man and a great Donegal man.

Cllr O’Domhnaill said Dessie Larkin was a great member, diligent and articulate, who had served as Mayor of Letterkenny and of Donegal.

Education Minister Joe Mc Hugh recalled that he and Dessie Larkin both entered the Donegal County Council chamber for the first time 20 years ago, on the 11th of June 1999.

He said Dessie’s passion for his native Letterkenny and county was always top of his political agenda, and he was always a big advocate in promoting the arts, heritage and language of Donegal.