Thousands of euros worth of damage has been caused to machinery following a suspicious fire in Raphoe yesterday.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire which broke out at a farm shed at around 3:30am yesterday morning in the Carrickballydooey, Glebe area.

Gardai say the scene has been forensically examined and the investigation is progressing.

Garda Niall McGuire is appealing to anyone with any information to come forward: