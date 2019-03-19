Public invited to have their say on Melvin Arena Pitch

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on the redevelopment of the Melvin Arena Pitch at Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane.

The project proposes to enhance the arena pitch, running track, jumping and throwing areas at the Complex.

Initial improvements are likely to include, provision of spectator welfare facilities, spectator entrances, provision of covered spectator seating, boundary fencing, dugouts and floodlighting to the athletics track.

An online survey has been set up by Derry City and Strabane District Council with the closing date for submissions Monday April 1st.