Audio update – LYIT President hails China agreement

Letterkenny Institute of Technology has signed an agreement with Chengdu Neusoft University in the Sichuan region of China.

New pathway programmes will be developed in computing, design, digital arts, business management and marketing, while further cooperation opportunities will be explored by the local authorities in both areas, as well as the two colleges.

The document was signed at the Irish Embassy in Beijing at a function attended by Education Minister Joe Mc Hugh, Donegal County Council Chief Executive Seamus Neeley and LYIT President Paul Hannigan.

Paul Hannigan says links have been in place for some time, and there’s huge potential for the future…………