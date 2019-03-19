Jason Quigley to meet Mathias Eklund in London

Jason Quigley (15-0, 11KOs) will face Finland’s Mathias Eklund on Saturday night in the Donegal boxer’s UK debut.

Unbeaten middleweight Quigley meets Eklund (10-1-2, 4KOs) on the undercard of Charlie Edward’s maiden WBC Flyweight World title defence against Angel Moreno at London’s Copper Box Arena.

“I’m excited now to get back into the ring again,” NABF middleweight champion Quigley said.

“I’ve had a good training camp and I’m ready to kick off the year in London.

“I’ve been very appreciative of the support so far in my pro career. I’m delighted now that many more of them will have a chance to come to see me in a fight.

“It’s going to be a great experience.”

Quigley, now based in Sheffield, where he trains under Dominic Ingle had wins over Daniel Rosario and Freddy Hernandez in 2018.

The Golden Boy Promotions puncher is ranked fifth in the WBC World Rankings and is looking to make some noise.

Quigley opens up his 2019 with a bout against Eklund, whose sole loss came in October, when he lost a split decision against Patrick Rokohl for the vacant WBO European super-middleweight title.

The Sheer Sports-managed Quigley said: “I’m taking it one fight at a time. I can’t overlook any opponent.

“Mathias Eklund will be coming to win on Saturday. He’s had only one loss and has never been stopped. He’ll see this as a big chance to upset the odds. I know I have to be on my game.”