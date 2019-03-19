Glackin highlights need for work at Kilpheak corner

Donegal County Council is trying to raise funding for safety measures on the Tullyhullion – Kilpheak corner heading towards St Columba’s chapel in Glenswilly.

The issue was raised at a recent Letterkenny Municipal District Meeting by Cllr Adrian Glackin, who says at the point where the road narrows, there is very little room when two cars meet.

As a result, he says. the wall belonging to the property nearest the corner has been hit and damaged on a few occasions where vehicles have been forced to take evasive actions to avoid oncoming traffic.

He’s hopeful some funding can be found………