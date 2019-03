Gardai are appealing for information after four burglaries in Lifford and Manorcunningham on Friday last.

Gardai say each of the break-ins bears similar hallmarks, and all happened between four o’clock in the afternoon and nine o’clock in the evening, three of them in the Commons area of Lifford and one in Manorcunningham.

Garda Nialln Mc Guire says they are particularly anxious to trace the movements of one particular car.

He was speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show………..