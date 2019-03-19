Coleman and Doherty could both start for Ireland

Mick McCarthy has suggested he could start both Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty in Saturday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Gibraltar.

The Republic of Ireland manager is considering playing the pair on the right side of the field.

Wolves defender Doherty could be selected on the wing, as Bristol City’s Callum O’Dowda has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Captain Coleman and Sean Maguire both sat out training yesterday, but are expected to be back involved today.

The Boys in Green are hoping to end a run of six games without victory.