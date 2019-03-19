Books of Condolence open in Tyrone after Cookstown tragedy

Books of Condolence have been opened across County Tyrone in memory of three young people who died in a crowd surge on Sunday night.

President Michael D Higgins says it was a ‘terrible loss of life on St Patrick’s Day’ – and he’s offered his condolences to the friends and families of the victims.

17 year old Lauren Bullock, 17 year old Morgan Barnard, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, on Sunday.

Catherine McHugh is the principal of the St Patrick’s College in Dungannon where Lauren Bullock was a pupil……………