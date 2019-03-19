8% of total drink/ drug driving arrests made in Donegal last weekend

164 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving over the bank holiday weekend, just under 8% of those were arrested in Donegal.

Gardai say 74 of those arrests happened on St. Patrick’s Day itself.

Meanwhile, over the course of the 3 day period 11 arrests were made between 8am and 11am.

13 people in total were arrested for drink and drug driving in Donegal over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardai say they will continue to target irresponsible drivers who put themselves and all other road users at risk.