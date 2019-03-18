Three teens die in Tyrone disco incident

A third young person has died after a suspected crush at a St Patrick’s Day party in County Tyrone.

A 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy died following reports of a crush outside the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night.

A lot of young people are believed to have been at the event in Cookstown – and parents were asked by police to collect their children earlier than planned.

Sky’s senior Ireland correspondent David Blevins – who’s there – says there are differing reports about what actually happened.