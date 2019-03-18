Shock at sudden death of Dessie Larkin

Local communities in Letterkenny are paying tribute following the sudden death of well known public representative Dessie Larkin.

He is understood to have died at his home in New Mills this morning.

Mr. Larkin served as a member of Donegal County Council for many years as well as Mayor of Letterkenny and Cathaoirleach of the council.

He was a hugely popular local representative in the town.

The Letterkenny man came from a strong political background, with his late father James Larkin serving as a Fianna Fáil senator.

He is survived by his wife Mary and his four children.