There are calls on the National Transport Authority to urgently review the Letterkenny Town Bus Service.

It follows claims locally that while there is a timetable provided for various pick up points in the town; often the bus doesn’t show up despite being scheduled to.

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle if there was a more regular service, more people would use it.

He also says it’s something he’d like to see Donegal County Council take control of: