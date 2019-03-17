Two arrests in Greysteel robbery investigation

Detectives investigating a robbery at a filling station and shop in Greysteel yesterday afternoon have made two arrests, and issued a fresh appeal for information.

Urging witnesses to come forward, detectives said when the suspects approached two guards from a cash in transit van, it was a busy time of the day, with customers at the premises and with drivers on the Clooney Road.

The PSNI in Coleraine say just before noon yesterday, two guards were servicing the ATM at the side of the shop in Greysteel when one of the suspects produced what appeared to be a handgun and demanded one of the guards hand over the cash cassette.

The suspects, both of whom wore what were described as ‘old man masks’, fled on foot across the Clooney Road. Neither of the guards was physically injured.

Two men, aged 24 and 37 have now been arrested.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a firearm with intent and possession of a Class B controlled drug. The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a firearm with intent, wnd a number of motoring charges.

Detectives say the dark-coloured cash cassette has yet to be recovered, and they are also seeking dashcam footage from anyone who may have been in the time.