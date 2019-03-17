St Patrick’s Day celebrated across the North West

St Patrick’s Day celebrations have been taking place this afternoon across the North West, with Donegal’s biggest parade in Letterkenny.

The prizewinners in the parade were –

Business – Letterkenny Shopping Centre

Community – Letterkenny CDP

Individual – Biddy Friels

Carnival – Pinehill Studios

Youth – ZoNa Dance Company

Sport – Letterkenny Gaels

Environment – Donegal County Council

Bands – Letterkenny Accordion Band

Overall Winner – ZoNa Dance Company

Derry’s biggest ever St Patrick’s Day Parade took place today, with Derry City and Strabane District Council saying over ten thousand people lined the streets despite the windy conditions.

There was sadness in Castletownbere in Cork, where the parade there was cancelled as a mark if respect to John Mc Carthy, a local fisherman who drowned after falling into the sea in Killybegs as he returned to his trawler in the early hours of Thursday morning.