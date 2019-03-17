Major fire at old St Mary’s Youth Club site in Creggan

Police in Derry are investigating a major fire at the site of the old St Mary’s Youth Club in Creggan Derry last night which its believed was started deliberately.

Local Councillor Kevin Campbell, who visited the site last night, says he’s been raising concerns about security around this entire site since the demolition started.

That concern rose, he says, when it emerged there was asbestos in the roofspace in one part of the building.

Just last week, Cllr Campbell says, he spoke with the various agencies and and also with local residents about the issue, while also urging parents to ensure that their children were kept away from the site.

He says he and a number of others visited the building at 6 o’clock last evening after reports that young people had been in there. By the time they got there, the people had left, and at 9, a major fire was reported.

Cllr Campbell says there must be a concerted effort to keep the building secure, and have it demolished as safely and as quickly as possible.