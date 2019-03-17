Council to liaise with ESB over car charging points

Donegal County Council is to write to the ESB with a view towards rolling out more charging facilities for electric cars in and around Letterkenny.

While a number of such facilities are situated in the town, it’s thought that there should be more in a bid to encourage the use of electric cars while also catering to the dramatic increase in registrations this year alone.

The local authority say that it’s not in their remit to provide them but it intends to consult with the ESB on the matter.

Cllr Adrian Glackin says it’s important the town keeps on top of this emerging trend………..